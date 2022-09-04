Jon Moxley Takes Shots at CM Punk Ahead of Title Match at AEW All Out

Jon Moxley defeated CM Punk on the August 24th edition of AEW Dynamite in shocking fashion.

CM Punk became the AEW Champion by defeating Hangman Adam Page at Double or Nothing. However, a broken foot would keep Punk out of action for a couple of months and Jon Moxley became Interim AEW Champion. The belts were unified on August 24th after Moxley defeated CM Punk with ease.

It led to Punk questioning himself the following week but getting the pump-up speech he needed from long-time friend and AEW producer, Ace Steel. Earlier in the night, Jon left an open contract in the ring and Ace grabbed it.

Punk signed the contract and fired up the crowd in the NOW Arena. Moxley will defend the AEW Championship against CM Punk this Sunday at All Out.

Jon Moxley Warns CM Punk Ahead of All Out

AEW Champion Jon Moxley spoke about being a father and the lessons he learned along the way in a backstage promo ahead of the title match tomorrow night. Jon noted that he started wrestling when he was 11 years old and he learned that he can have anything he wants as long as he’s willing to work harder than everyone.

“This Sunday I’m wrestling Chicago-made CM Punk, the little punk rock kid from Chicago! People say that me and CM Punk are a lot alike. Sure we have traveled some of the same roads and had some of the same rivals. We’ve even won some of the same championships. But no, me and CM Punk are nothing alike.”

Jon continued and explained one fundamental difference he has with the challenger at All Out:

“There is one fundamental difference between me and CM Punk for example. Say I had a broken foot, not like a CM Punk broken foot, but say you had a wooden block and a sledgehammer and did a Kathy Bates from Misery on my foot right now. I’d have a broken foot going into Sunday, you think I’d care? Even a little bit?”

Moxley added that Punk has an ego that always needs attention and claimed that the Chicago crowd will not bother him at at all. The AEW Champion said that this all could wind up being a good story after all at All Out.

“This could be a great story. I’m gonna give you a chance, you say you are the heartbeat of Chicago, I’m the heartbeat of this business. When guys get in the ring with me, we find out what they are made of. I’m gonna give you a chance to be better than you’ve ever been, more than you ever have been. I’m gonna give you a chance on Sunday to be that guy that you’ve been pretending to be for all these years. CM Punk, that messiah that everyone is looking up to, that all these fans believed in. A lot of guys, a lot of wrestlers from my generation believed in that turned out to be so full of sh*t. I’m gonna give you a chance to be that guy, if that guy really exists, yeah Sunday would be the appropriate time for him to show up. Me? I’m not what you would call a “CM Punk fan” so I could care less. This isn’t just the biggest match of your life Punk, this is your life. Defined.”