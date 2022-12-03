AEW World Champion MJF Reacts to Praise from Sami Zayn: “Sami is Salt of the Earth”

Sami Zayn was recently interviewed by Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast and said he would like to work with AEW World Champion MJF.

Maxwell captured the title from Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW Full Gear on November 19th. William Regal then slid MJF the brass knuckles and he punched Moxley with them to win the title. On this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, MJF attacked Regal with the brass knuckles and introduced a new title design.

Sami Zayn competed in the main event of WWE Survivor Series WarGames last weekend. The Honorary Uce was the reason The Bloodline picked up the victory at the premium live event. Zayn hit Kevin Owens with a low blow, a Helluva Kick, and Jey followed it up with a Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

Peter Rosenberg asked Sami Zayn if there was anyone outside of WWE that he would like to work with and Sami thought about it for a bit before naming MJF.

AEW World Champion MJF took to Twitter to respond and called Sami the Salt of the Earth.



Sami is Salt of the Earth. https://t.co/GZDQWsNZYK — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) December 3, 2022

The AEW World Champion recently appeared on Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Show and said that Sami Zayn is one of the most entertaining wrestlers on the planet.

MJF’s first AEW World Championship defense will be against Ricky Starks at Dynamite: Winter is coming on December 14th. Starks won the World Title Eliminator tournament to earn the title shot. Ricky will also be in the Battle Royal this Wednesday for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF has won the ring the past three years.