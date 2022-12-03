Samoa Joe Title Defense Set for ROH Final Battle, Title Matches Announced for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Ring of Honor Final Battle will air on December 10th from College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Chris Jericho will defend the ROH Championship against Claudio Castagnoli in the main event. Mercedes Martinez will defend the ROH Women’s Championship against Athena at the PPV.

Another title match was added to the card during tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage. Former IWGP Champion Juice Robinson appeared in a video promo during Rampage and challenged ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe. Juice noted that Joe may be the “King of Television” for now but he will dethrone him.

Samoa Joe captured the TNT Championship as well at AEW Full Gear on November 19th. Former TNT Champion Wardlow interrupted Joe on this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite and warned him that he’s coming for the TNT Championship. It was also announced that Samoa Joe will be defending the TNT Championship against Darby Allin on next week’s Dynamite.

Renee Paquette interviewed AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed tonight on Rampage. They said they wanted to fight the best and the crowd chanted “FTR!”. Gunn Club, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal interrupted but The Acclaimed ignored them. ROH Tag Team Champions FTR made their way to the ring and shook The Acclaimed’s hands. It was later announced on Rampage that The Acclaimed will defend the AEW Tag Team Championships next week on Dynamite against FTR.

Updated ROH Final Battle card