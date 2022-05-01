Sunday, May 1, 2022
Juice Robinson Turns Heel, Joins Bullet Club (Video)

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Juice Robinson Heel Turn
(via NJPW)
Juice Robinson has swerved the wrestling industry.

It wasn’t long ago when Juice claimed he didn’t plan on re-signing with NJPW. He sounded a bit deflated during an interview on Wrestling Observer Live. His tone even left some fans concerned but it was all a ruse.

During Wrestling Dontaku, a masked man attacked IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi. The man then hit Pulp Friction and at that point, it was clear what was going on. The man unmasked and sure enough, it was Juice Robinson.

Check out the heel turn below courtesy of NJPW World.

