Juice Robinson Was “Lying to Gullible Idiots” by Teasing NJPW Exit

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Juice Robinson says he was just working fans online with his recent talk about leaving the company.

Just a few weeks ago, Robinson said his contract extension with NJPW was set to expire at the end of April. He said, “I will not be wrestling under the New Japan banner any longer” after then.

We now know that was a premeditated lie. Robinson made a surprise appearance at NJPW Dontaku on May 1, joined the Bullet Club and attacked new IWGP United States Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi.

“Rock Hard” Robinson spoke with the NJPW website this week and had a laugh at the expense of people who believed his talk of leaving NJPW.

“Not that I owe anyone any explanation, but I was never going to retire,” said Robinson. “That was just me lying to a bunch of gullible idiots. People believe that if they read something on the internet it has to be true. So all I had to say is make sure it landed on the internet, and everybody believed it, hook line and sinker.”

Robinson gets a shot at the IWGP United States Championship at the upcoming NJPW Capital Collision event from Washington, D.C. He’ll compete in the 4-way title match involving Tanahashi (c), Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay.

The Bullet Club’s newest member says he will continue shaking things up for the faction, as Jay White has been doing.

“He got rid of dead weight and brought in new blood,” Robinson said of White. “That’s where I come in. I’m the booster for Bullet Club, and with me there, I see Bullet Club going right to the top of the wrestling world.”

Visit NJPW1972 to read their latest interview with Juice Robinson.