Julia Hart Confirms Engagement to Fellow AEW Star

Another wrestling couple is slated to get married – Julia Hart and Lee Johnson.

During an appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Unrestricted with hosts Aubrey Edwards and Alex Abrahantes, Hart spoke about a wide range of topics, including her relationship with the fellow AEW talent.

Julia Hart on the Engagement

Photo Credit: Scott Lesh

Hart revealed that they are engaged. It was stated on the podcast that they’d been engaged for months, but it was something they wanted to keep to themselves and within the circle of people who knew.

Hart stated they have a good separation between work-life and real life, and she couldn’t ask for anyone better to be her man.

House of Black’s Malakai Black is off AEW television because he is tending to personal matters. He has stated that he’ll be back ‘pretty soon’. Buddy Matthews also recently came out and stated that he is taking time away from wrestling.

Johnson began working with AEW in April 2020. His first Dynamite appearance happened that same month as he took on the late Brodie Lee.

Johnson competed on Dark and Dynamite in the months following before signing with them in February 2021. Johnson last wrestled in a sanctioned match for AEW in early May.