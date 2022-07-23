Watch What Happened After July 22 Episode of WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

The historic July 22 episode of WWE SmackDown has wrapped up and here’s what transpired when the FOX broadcast went off the air.

This was the first WWE show following Vince McMahon’s retirement. The action was held inside the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

In the main event, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos teamed with Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory to take on the Street Profits and Madcap Moss.

The show also featured a face-to-face meeting between SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey. The two will clash at SummerSlam on July 30.

Following The Broadcast

Once WWE SmackDown went off the air this week, there was a dark match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. The two will be competing in a Shillelagh Match on next week’s episode of SmackDown.

The dark match in Boston, however, was a street fight to give the fans in attendance something extra. McIntyre picked up the victory and yes, a table was involved.

D-Mac vs Sheamus Dark Match Street Fight easy match of the night. My favorite #WWE pairing of the last two years awesome to see them live! Lots of fun crowd pleasing spots built around the table. They weren’t as stiff as usual but great energy! #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/GqFJIoNgNL — Martin Boulevard (@superstarsleeze) July 23, 2022

There was also an unaired moment during a commercial break. Following Sonya Deville‘s loss to Raquel Rodriguez, Ronda Rousey made her way out and added insult to injury.

Here’s the footage courtesy of SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall: