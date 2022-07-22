WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (7/22/22)

WWE SmackDown airs live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Brock Lesnar was scheduled to appear but he reportedly left the venue after Vince McMahon announced his retirement. New WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon will kick off tonight’s show.

Here are the announced segments for tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown:

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan & Ronda Rousey face-to-face

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Max Dupri debuts beachwear line with Maximum Male Models

Stephanie McMahon will kick off show

