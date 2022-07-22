Friday, July 22, 2022
WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (7/22/22)

By Robert Lentini
WWE SmackDown airs live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Brock Lesnar was scheduled to appear but he reportedly left the venue after Vince McMahon announced his retirement. New WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon will kick off tonight’s show.

Here are the announced segments for tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown:

  • SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan & Ronda Rousey face-to-face
  • Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser
  • Max Dupri debuts beachwear line with Maximum Male Models
  • Stephanie McMahon will kick off show

