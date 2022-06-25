What Happened With Ronda Rousey After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

That’s a wrap for the June 24 episode of WWE SmackDown and there was a little something for the fans in attendance after the FOX broadcast.

This week, the blue brand saw Drew McIntyre and Sheamus team together against The Usos. They were fighting to keep their spots in the Money in the Bank ladder match as Paul Heyman pulled some strings behind the scenes.

Drew and Sheamus emerged victorious and will indeed be featured in the MITB match.

We also saw a women’s MITB qualifier between Tamina and Shotzi. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura was the first match on the show and that was also a qualifying match.

Shotzi and Sami are moving on to Money in the Bank on July 2.

After The Broadcast

Once SmackDown went off the air, there was a dark match. It was WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya.

The two had been featured in an in-ring segment during the live airing. It ended with Natalya throwing a baby stroller at Ronda.

Rousey ended up scoring the victory via armbar in their dark match.

There were also two WWE digital exclusives. Featured were interviews with Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans. The two defeated Sonya Deville in a handicap match.