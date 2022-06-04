Sunday, June 5, 2022
What Happened After June 3 WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Latest Wrestling News

Another episode of SmackDown has come to an end but there was some action once the cameras stopped rolling.

This week’s edition of SmackDown (see results here) was jam-packed. It opened with a six-man tag team match between Drew McIntyre and New Day against The Brawling Brutes.

Fans also got to witness a six-pack challenge to determine the number one contender for Ronda Rousey‘s SmackDown Women’s Championship.

In the main event, The Usos put the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Post-Show Action

Fans inside the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio enjoyed some exclusive action once SmackDown went off the air.

This time, it was Ohio’s own The Miz taking on AJ Styles. Before the match, there was a bit of banter between the two on the mic.

In the end, AJ Styles won the match.

