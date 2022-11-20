Jungle Boy Hilariously Mocks CM Punk During AEW Full Gear Media Scrum

Jungle Boy hilariously mocked CM Punk during the AEW Full Gear press conference media scrum.

After CM Punk won the AEW World Championship on September 4th at All Out in front of his hometown crowd, the former champion went on a rant at the media scrum.

He barely touched on winning the title, or MJF‘s return, Punk targeted The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana in his rant. Occasionally during the verbal tirade, Punk would take a break to enjoy a bite of a muffin.

Luchasaurus battled Jungle Boy tonight in a Steel Cage match. It was the first bout of the PPV and started the show off with a bang. Christian Cage stole the key to the cage from a referee and tried to interfere but wound up getting kicked out from ringside.

Jack won the match after hitting a massive Elbow Drop off the top of the cage and through a table. He quickly applied the Snare Trap for the pinfall victory and celebrated with his family after the match.

Insane reaction for Jungle Boy heading to the top of the cage #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/bQFvsndlLd — Will Washington ? (@WilliamRBR) November 20, 2022

Jungle Boy Jack Perry spoke about his victory, his family in the crowd for the match, and occasionally took a break to enjoy a bite of his pancakes.

JUNGLE BOY BLOODY EATING PANCAKES ? DURING FULL GEAR MEDIA SCRUM REMINDS ME SO MUCH CM PUNK EATING THOSE MUFFINS DURING A MEDIA SCRUM pic.twitter.com/WNy51L7kxr — black panther prince (@flyflashy54) November 20, 2022

Jungle Boy covered up in blood eating carbs (pancakes in this case)… oh boy. pic.twitter.com/ipf8k6WKOx — Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ?? (@DrainBamager) November 20, 2022

The AEW crowd also mocked the former two-time AEW World Champion (without a single defense) with loud “f*ck CM Punk!” chants during The Elite’s match.