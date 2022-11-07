Karrion Kross Explains How his Relationship With Triple H Led to WWE Return

Many fans were surprised to see how Vince McMahon handled Karrion Kross’ WWE main roster run last year as he changed up Kross’ entrance and didn’t use Karrion’s wife Scarlett as his manager.

He also booked Kross to be beaten in matches. They returned to WWE in August 2022 – less than a year after the company had released both stars.

They are just two of many former stars that have returned to the company since Triple H took over creative following the retirement of Vince McMahon.

How Did it Happen?

WWE.com

While speaking to The Sun, Kross explained how his relationship with Triple H helped lead to the couple’s comeback.

He noted he stayed in touch with a lot of people in WWE after his release and viewed it as a good experience.

“So every once in a while, we would check in on Hunter and see how he’s doing, just personal stuff – we never talked about work – and he would check in on us. One day he was wondering if we were around for a call. And then I think it was the week that you guys saw me on TV. I jumped on a call with Hunter and he proposed the concept of coming back. He said, ‘Would you guys like to come home?’ And we were like, ‘Of course we would’. And then you guys saw us two days later, we were on TV.”

“We’ve always had a good relationship with everyone. We loved our experience there. That bridge was never ever burned or damaged or anything like that. It was just a series of unfortunate events that led to where we’re at and we came full circle.”

Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and Dakota Kai were just some of the names brought back after McMahon’s controversial retirement.