Karrion Kross & Scarlett to Appear at Indie Events Despite WWE Return

On the post-Summerslam 2022 edition of SmackDown, Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE.

The pair had been released in November 2021 as part of ‘budget cuts’ mere months after WWE had promoted the two-time former NXT Champion to the main roster.

Kross made an impact upon his return to WWE, attacking Drew McIntyre and facing off with Roman Reigns.

Making Appearances

Prior to his return to WWE, Kross (under the name Killer Kross) appeared for several promotions, including Chikara, CYN, MLW and NJPW Strong.

On Twitter, Kross confirmed that from now on, he will only be competing in WWE rings and on WWE TV.

However, the company is allowing both Kross and Scarlett to appear at independent events that had already been booked prior to the duo’s return to WWE.

Kross made it clear these appearances will be for meet-and-greets only and that fans should not expect either of them to wrestle.

The SmackDown Superstar added that he will only appear if the event does not overlap with his WWE schedule which takes precedence.

Hello Kross Cult,



Moving forward I will only be competing in ring for The WWE Universe. HOWEVER… Scar & I will fulfill the last couple dates for Meet & Greets •only• to see you all as long as it doesn’t conflict with our committed scheduling.



See you soon.



? https://t.co/JVaDfvQwk2 — Killer Kross (@realKILLERkross) August 20, 2022

The Main Event

While Kross’ first stint on WWE’s main roster, his return has been an incredible sight to behold.

Upon returning, Kross has been thrust into the main event scene, involving himself in the storyline between WWE’s arguable two biggest stars (Reigns and McIntyre.)

It is believed that Kross and McIntyre will feud after WWE Clash at the Castle next month.

There have been reports that WWE is planning for Reigns to face Kross at Survivor Series 2022 this coming November.