Karrion Kross & Scarlett Return To WWE On SmackDown

By Andrew Ravens
Karrion Kross and Scarlett have returned to WWE

At the end of Friday’s episode of SmackDown, they returned as Drew McIntyre was cutting a promo on Roman Reigns ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle in September. The screen went grey with music playing as an hourglass appeared on the entrance ramp.

Kross appeared and attacked McIntyre from behind before having a staredown with Reigns. Scarlett was carrying the hourglass and turned it upside down before pointing at Reigns. 

Kross’ first run in WWE saw him be pushed as a top star in NXT, and became a two-time NXT Champion. Alongside his wife and on-screen partner Scarlett Bordeaux, they immediately got over with their entrance. 

However, when he was sent to the main roster, WWE stripped him of what made him stand out, such as his entrance, look, and Scarlett. He was also the NXT Champion, but was booked to do jobs for various stars.

WWE had planned to repackage him again before he was let go last November. When he was released, he reportedly had interest from several promotions, but he never signed a full-time deal.

