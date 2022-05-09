Kenny Omega Thinks Dream Showdown With Roman Reigns Would Surprise a Lot of People

AEW superstar Kenny Omega has been out of action since his world championship loss to Adam Page at Full Gear 2021, taking some much needed time off to rehab numerous injuries and undergo several surgeries.

However, this didn’t stop the Cleaner from once again trending on Twitter following last night’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash event from Rhode Island, as many WWE and AEW fans went back on forth on comparing Omega to WWE’s top act, Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief led The Bloodline to victory over Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro at Backlash, continuing his dominant run that began back at SummerSlam 2020.

Omega noticed his name floating around the internet ether and decided to chime in, writing that he doesn’t understand why he was trending considering he’s been on the shelf for the entirety of 2022. He also makes it known that does not enjoy the comparison discourse as it tends to happen between the two every so often.

“Umm, why am I trending? I’ve done nothing but get sliced up and struggle through rehab all this year,” says Omega. “Oh, I see. We’re still doing that comparing thing every show…”

Fortunately things took a positive turn after this initial tweet. When one fan speculated that Reigns couldn’t last five minutes in the ring with Omega the former Belt Collector fired back by praising Reigns for being a hard worker, even hyping up the dream showdown as a match that could surprise a lot of people.

“I’m sure he could (whether Reigns could last five minutes with him). He’s their top guy for a reason and works hard to be that guy. I think the match would surprise a lot of people.”

You can see Omega’s tweets below.

