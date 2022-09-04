Watch the Commercial for Kevin Nash’s Jackknife Cannabis

Getting Jackknifed just took on a whole new meaning. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently partnered up with Hyman Cannabis. He’s got his very own strain named Jackknife after his signature powerbomb finishing move. The Jacknife strain is a hybrid of Creamsicle and, Soñando, one of Hyman’s proprietary genetics.

Nash has spoken about being an occasional smoker and uses a THC/CBD topical rub on his body to minimize pain and inflammation. In a press release sent in to SEScoops, Nash says,

“I’m familiar with cannabis, and the one thing I look for when I’m consuming marijuana is quality. Hyman cultivators have achieved a level of quality that is like nothing else I’ve tried. The clarity, potency, and their entire internal process is why I chose them – everything Hyman does is by design.” – Kevin Nash

Jackknife was released this past weekend in Michigan. It is available in a 3.5G pre-pack (eighth) and 1G Handcraft (glass tip joint).

Jackknife Cannabis Commercial

Nash just wrapped up a two-day signing tour that included stops at 10 Michigan marijuana dispensaries. He also recently filmed a commercial to promote the launch.

As seen below, a modified ‘ice cream truck’ tears through the streets of a residential neighborhood at a high speed. The local residents are curious about the truck and stops what they’re doing to follow it. As the truck stops, the locals browse the Hyman Cannabis offerings depicted on the side of the van.

Smoke billows out of the interior of the truck as Kevin Nash emerges to ask, “Who wants a treat?” Hopefully someone else is driving. Check it out:

guys. guys. have you seen the commercial for kevin nash weed. it is a dream put to vision. pic.twitter.com/kVIYZRPNH3 — bossmoz (@BossMoz) September 4, 2022

Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast with Sean Oliver drops every week at PodcastOne.

For readers who are 21 years of age or older, you can get more information on Hyman Cannabis products (including Jackknife) at Hymanlife.com.