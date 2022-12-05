Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Paid Marvel For ‘Hulk’ Trademark

Kevin Nash has revealed how much WWE dished out to Marvel for use of the “Hulk” trademark for Hulk Hogan.

The WWE Hall Of Famer took to his “Kliq This” podcast and shed some light for fans on the trademark issue side of the professional wrestling business. Nash dove into the complexities of trademarks, including how some stars, such as 16-time World Champion John Cena, have their real names trademarked by WWE.

“It should only be able to be registered, but not trademarked. And then you would have to sign a merchandising agreement. I don’t see how they can trademark it.”

(via WWE)

Having been a part of one of the most famous professional wrestling factions of all time, the NWO, Nash was asked by co-host Sean Oliver how valuable the faction’s trademark is. Nash said that if he had the option to own the NWO trademark or his own name, he’d choose the NWO.

“[WWE] owned the nWo. So we got a percentage of that from the WWE. The faction makes way more money than “Kevin Nash” does. The nWo was the homerun. If I could pick owning either the nWo trademark solely 100%, or owning “Kevin Nash” in the realm of wrestling? I’ll take the nWo.”

Finally, Nash noted that WWE actually had to pay Marvel for the use of the “Hulk” trademark for Hulk Hogan – who was one of the most famous people on the planet during his run atop the WWE mountain.

Apparently, the professional wrestling juggernaut had to dish out six figures for the use of the trademark.

“It was Marvel, and [WWF] paid, I wanna say one hundred grand, to use the Hulk trademark.”

