Update on Kevin Owens’ Absence From WWE

There is a new update regarding Kevin Owen’s WWE absence over the last two weeks.

Owens strikingly missed the go-home episode of RAW for Money in the Bank. He was supposed to participate in a qualifying match for the Money in the Bank ladder match between him and Ezekiel.

Owens wasn’t on last week’s Raw, and now it seems like we may have to wait a bit longer for his return.

This week, a video of Owens saying it’s “in their hands right now” circulated. The video led fans to believe that he’s personally ready to return, it’s just a case of WWE making it happen.

Dave Meltzer, on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, reported that Kevin is “fine,” but he’ll likely be back in a few more weeks.

It was previously reported that the former WWE Universal Champion had been out of action due to a minor injury.

NHL Draft Appearance

Kevin Owens recently made an appearance at the NHL Draft to surprise a high-profile fan, Bruce Boudreau, the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks.