Monday, July 11, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

Update on Kevin Owens’ Absence From WWE

By Jaychele Nicole
Kevin Owens
Latest Wrestling News

There is a new update regarding Kevin Owen’s WWE absence over the last two weeks.

Owens strikingly missed the go-home episode of RAW for Money in the Bank. He was supposed to participate in a qualifying match for the Money in the Bank ladder match between him and Ezekiel.

Owens wasn’t on last week’s Raw, and now it seems like we may have to wait a bit longer for his return.

This week, a video of Owens saying it’s “in their hands right now” circulated. The video led fans to believe that he’s personally ready to return, it’s just a case of WWE making it happen.

Owens Update

Dave Meltzer, on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, reported that Kevin is “fine,” but he’ll likely be back in a few more weeks.

It was previously reported that the former WWE Universal Champion had been out of action due to a minor injury.

NHL Draft Appearance

Kevin Owens recently made an appearance at the NHL Draft to surprise a high-profile fan, Bruce Boudreau, the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks.

Related Articles

Follow SEScoops

63,840FansLike
1,136FollowersFollow
14,554FollowersFollow
4,330SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us: FacebookTwitterInstagram / YouTube / Google News