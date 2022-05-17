Kevin Owens Takes Shot At Jimmy Smith For Snafu About Cody Rhodes

Kevin Owens isn’t one to let things slide.

On the May 9 episode of Raw, Cody Rhodes challenged Theory for the WWE United States Championship. During the match, Jimmy Smith mentioned that Cody may have had ring rust since he hadn’t been in WWE in six years.

Corey Graves was quick to correct the comment and while he didn’t mention AEW, he did say that Cody has been active over the years.

KO wasn’t about to let Jimmy forget that line on the May 16 episode of Raw. Owens was a guest commentator during a match between Ezekiel and Chad Gable.

Owens had the following zinger for Jimmy:

“Just like you said Cody Rhodes hadn’t wrestled in six years. That was ridiculous, too. Thankfully, Corey was here to put you in your place.”

For the most part, Jimmy has settled in nicely with his role as the play-by-play commentator on Raw. If anything, he’s been far better than Adnan Virk but Jimmy was more of an MMA guy than a wrestling aficionado.

This likely caused the slip up unless he was told by someone in the “Gorilla Position” to say the line and he ended up getting roasted for it anyway.