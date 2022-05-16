WWE RAW Live Results & Discussion (5/16/22)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live results and discussion for the May 16th edition of WWE RAW. This week’s show airs live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Bobby Lashley versus Omos in a Steel Cage match has been announced for tonight’s show.

RAW Results

Lashley def. Omos In A Steel Cage Match

WWE ran a “countdown to Cody” graphic at the beginning of the show as Cody Rhodes will be kicking off the third hour of RAW. The Steel Cage match between Omos & Bobby Lashley kicked off the show.

Omos dominated the action early and beat Lashley down as MVP was ringside. MVP got on the steel steps for a distraction but Lashley knocked him to the floor. Lashley connected with a Spear and went for the cover but Omos powered out at two.

Lashley started climbing the cage but Omos grabbed him by the throat. Bobby booted the big man away and started climbing towards the top of the cage. Cedric Alexander rushed down the ramp and met Lashley at the top of the cage. Lashley and Alexander traded punches before Bobby launched him to the canvas. Lashley went for a Splash but Omos caught him and sent Bobby crashing into the steel cage. Omos then slammed Lashley onto the cage again but the panel broke and Bobby fell to the floor for the victory.

Veer Mahaan def. Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali was set to face Theory tonight but the United States Champion announced a change of plans. Theory said that Ali would be wrestling Veer Mahaan with The Miz as the special guest referee. Veer dominated and Theory took a selfie after the match. Veer started clearing off the announce table before Dominik & Rey Msyterio rushed the ring. The Mysterios fought Veer off and he retreated to end the segment.

Riddle Picked Up A Victory

Riddle battled Jimmy Uso tonight on RAW in a singles match. Jey Uso was ringside for the match. Jimmy knocked Riddle down and stomped on him in the corner to start off the action. Riddle battled back but Jey Uso provided a distraction outside the ring. Jimmy capitalized with a Suicide Dive and sent Riddle into the steel steps as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Jimmy connected with a slam and went for the cover but Riddle kicked out at two. Riddle went for an Exploder Suplex as Corey Graces that Randy Orton had a prior family commitment and couldn’t be here tonight. Jimmy blocked the Suplex and took control of the match as the embarrassing “countdown to Cody” graphic appeared again.

Riddle climbed to the top rope but Jey tripped him up. Jimmy went for a cradle and Jey tried to help him again but the referee caught him this time. The referee kicked Jey out from ringside and the match continued. Riddle then rolled up Jimmy for the pinfall victory.

Styles & Balor def. Los Lotharios

Judgement Day cut a backstage promo and Damian Priest claimed that if any of the fans’ heroes steps up to them, they will face nothing but punishment.