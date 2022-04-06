Kevin Owens Reveals Plans After Retiring From Wrestling

Kevin Owens is undoubtably one of WWE‘s biggest stars. So much so that the company made it clear they wanted to keep KO around by re-signing him to a new contract recently. Also, Owens got the opportunity of a lifetime at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend, serving as WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin‘s first opponent back inside the ring in over 19 years.

Of course, Owens lost to Austin in front of the Dallas, Texas crowd, but it was a great WrestleMania moment that will live on in infamy. While Owens is still very much in the prime of his professional wrestling career, he does think about what’s next for him once he makes the decision to walk away from the squared circle once and for all.

Speaking to MackMania recently, Owens admitted he has an interest in doing commentary or working backstage after his time in the ring comes to a close.

“Once I’m not in the ring actively anymore, I really think I’ll just hopefully have a role backstage somehow. Or even maybe do commentary,” Owens said (via Wrestling Inc.). “Those are all things I really enjoy. So, I don’t see myself going anywhere. And hopefully, I can help, you know, people that are here now. And people that are here in the future like, like others that are helping me now, you know?”

Now that Owens’ program with Steve Austin has come to a close it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for him next. He was part of a segment on Monday Night RAW this week that helped re-introduce Elias to the WWE Universe, however, with a complete gimmick change, and the new name of Ezekiel.

Ezekiel claims to be Elias’ brother, and has taken over all of Elias’ social media accounts as well. Perhaps Kevin Owens and Ezekiel could be working against each other in the coming weeks.