Kevin Owens Reveals How He Reacted to Finding Out About Steve Austin Match

Kevin Owens got the opportunity of a lifetime at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month.

Owens headlined Night One of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas against WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. The match was Austin’s first-ever match since retiring after WrestleMania 19 in Seattle over 19 years ago. Initially, the match was advertised as a special “KO Show” segment. Instead, Owens ended up challenging Austin to a No Holds Barred match on the spot – which Austin accepted.

The pair battled all over the arena before Austin ultimately pulled out the win with a stunner. It was an incredibly nostalgic way to end the first night of “The Showcase Of The Immortals.” Recently, Owens was interviewed by Metro News and discussed his reaction to finding out about the match in Vince McMahon‘s office.

Owens admitted he dropped a few expletives in front of the boss when he first heard the news.

“Vince told me a little while ago. My reaction was quiet jubilation because I was in Vince’s office, but I may have said a few swear words to him – positively [swearing]! It was really surreal,” Owens said.

“It’s funny, ’cause I was a fan of his from the start. He came in as the Ringmaster, and even he would probably say it wasn’t a great time in his career. I loved him as The Ringmaster! And then he became Stone Cold and he was on another level.

“KO” added that he understands there are a ton of other Superstars that WWE and Austin could’ve chosen for this opportunity, and he’s honored to have been selected.

“To get to be the one to do it, there’s a lot of very talented and competent WWE superstars out there. For me to be the one in this situation, it’s a huge honor and I don’t take it lightly.”

While Owens’ feud with Austin seems to have come to an end, the former WWE Universal Champion is now locked in a feud with Ezekiel, who he is likely to go one-on-one with at WrestleMania Backlash.