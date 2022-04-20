Steve Austin Feels 100% After WrestleMania Match

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin says he’s feeling great after competing against Kevin Owens earlier this month at WrestleMania 38.

Austin was scheduled to be Kevin Owens’ guest on the KO Show at WrestleMania Saturday. Wrestling fans were pleasantly surprised when the advertised talkshow segment turned into Austin’s first sanctioned match in nearly two decades. It was a wild brawl that saw Stone Cold get his hand raised one last time to cap off a once-in-a-lifetime career.

Stone Cold recently appeared on the Brewbound Podcast to promote his new beer, the Broken Skull American Lager by the El Segundo brewing company.

Austin said he’s feeling perfect after WrestleMania.

“Oh, I’m 100 percent,” he said. “I picked up a little bit of a cold the other day but I’m back home in Nevada. Shoot, I was 100 percent [after his match with Kevin Owens] and of course went back in action on Sunday, did a little extra physicality as a part of the show.”

He continued, “It’s just an exciting time for me to back to a business that I really, really love and you know, I never thought I’d be back in a ring but, there we were headlining, main event for the — headlining WrestleMania for night one and it was just truly an honor to be out there and really excited to be out there.”

Austin said it was very satisfying to be able to feature his own beer during WWE appearances. At one point, during the Attitude Era, WWE pitched one of the major beer companies the opportunity to feature a Stone Cold Steve Austin beer. Unfortunately, it never came to be. He thinks that’s because his character was a bit too edgy for middle America and the audience that the unnamed beer company tries to reach.

“I just think what I was doing was very cutting edge, it was very edgy and that was tip of the spear, as far as the Attitude Era is concerned. So, I just don’t think I was.. someone’s idea of what a role model for their beer would look like at that time.”

Listen to Steve austin on the Brewbound Podcast: