Kevin Owens: Triple H Has Done More For Me Than Anyone In My Career

Kevin Owens has spoken out on Triple H‘s retirement.

HHH revealed to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that he has a defibrillator in his chest due to heart failure. As a result, he has officially retired from in-ring action.

Owens grew close to HHH during his time in NXT. The bond followed him all the way to the main roster when Triple H handed KO the WWE Universal Championship back in 2016.

Kevin Owens Wanted To Wrestle Triple H

Appearing on The Ringer‘s MackMania podcast, Kevin Owens lauded Triple H for doing so much for him in his career and revealed he wanted to wrestle “The Game.”

“Obviously, it sucks that he didn’t get to retire in the ring the way he should have but he’s obviously making the best decision for himself and his family. So, nobody can — that’s not a bad thing, that’s a good thing. I selfishly — he’s done more for me than anyone’s ever done in my career.

“I can say that safely and I always wanted to get in the ring with him. I always wanted to wrestle him. I got to team with him a few times, which was awesome. Never got to be on the opposite side of the ring and now I know I won’t get to.

“Honestly, people would ask me a lot about, ‘Well, who would you like to face at WrestleMania?’ My answers were always, I’d love to have a singles match with Sami Zayn, that happened last year. I’d love to be in the ring with Finn Balor at WrestleMania because next to Sami he’s the guy I’m the closest with, so I’d love to share that experience with him.

“And then obviously, I never thought it would be remotely possible but being in the ring with ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin at WrestleMania is incredible. Besides those three answers, if I could’ve had a dream WrestleMania match it would’ve been with Triple H.”

