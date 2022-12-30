Kevin Owens Was Unsure If He Wanted To Keep Wrestling Before Re-Signing With WWE

Kevin Owens wasn’t even sure he wanted to keep wrestling before making the decision to re-sign with WWE.

“KO” recently spoke to WrestleRant and revealed that, prior to re-signing with WWE in December of 2021, he wasn’t even sure if he wanted to be in the ring anymore. Ultimately, Owens re-signed with WWE before his contract expired in January of 2022.

“Uh yeah by Christmas time last year I knew I was sticking around. But before that, I really had no idea. I didn’t even know, honestly I didn’t even know at that time if I still wanted to be in the ring.

“You know, not because I didn’t enjoy being in the ring anymore but everything was kind of up in the air. Then I made the decision to stay in WWE and I’m certainly glad I made it because like I said, just the year I’ve experienced things that I couldn’t have imagined.”

Owens seems to have seriously benefited from re-signing with WWE. He went on to headline Night One of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas against WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. It was Austin’s first official professional wrestling match in nearly 20 years.

Now, Owens is involved in, arguably, the biggest feud on WWE TV against The Bloodline. Having been with WWE since 2014, Kevin Owens has accomplished a significant amount. He’s a former NXT Champion, WWE Universal Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a three-time United States Champion.

With WrestleMania season right around the corner, and given his involvement in the current Bloodline feud, it will be interesting to see what’s planned for Owens at this year’s “Show Of Shows.”

