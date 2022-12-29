Kevin Owens on His WrestleMania Match With Steve Austin: ‘I Still Don’t Know How That Happened’

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin stepped back into the ring once more with Kevin Owens as the former Universal Champion’s guest on his KO Show at WWE WrestleMania 38 earlier this year.

After Owens cut a short promo about the pathetic state of Texas, Austin came out to exchange words with Owens, leading to an actual match.

Austin, one of the biggest stars in the history of the wrestling business, had not wrestled in 19 years as he decided to retire due to neck problems following a match with The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. It was first reported in February that WWE had made a significant overture towards the Hall Of Famer for an in-ring return.

The Moment

While speaking with The New York Post, Owens noted that he still doesn’t know how the match came to be.

“I still don’t have a full grasp on how that happened,” Owens said. “All I know is I was told by several people, from Steve to Vince McMahon to Bruce Prichard, it couldn’t have been anybody other than you — meaning me — with Steve. I’m not sure who suggested it, who asked for it or how it came about. One day I’ll find out. But the point is that it’s extremely flattering to me that those three all thought I was the best choice. There’s really no higher compliment than that for me. It doesn’t get any better than that,” Owens said. “I said it the day after the match: It’s all downhill from here.”

Owens will team with John Cena to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match on this Friday’s SmackDown. WWE is reportedly hoping to have Austin work another match at WrestleMania 39.