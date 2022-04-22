Kevin Owens Wants WWE Match with Matthew McConaughey

The celebrity match at WrestleMania 38 between Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville worked out so well that even Kevin Owens wants in on the fun.

Earlier this month in Dallas, Knoxville topped Zayn in a No Disqualification match at “The Showcase Of The Immortals,” and it actually ended up being one of the more entertaining matches of the entire weekend. That wasn’t the only celebrity performance from WrestleMania that weekend. Logan Paul also stepped into the ring, teaming up with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio in tag team action.

Paul actually greatly impressed the professional wrestling community with his performance throughout the bout. During an appearance on Corey Graves‘ “WWE After The Bell” podcast, Kevin Owens discussed the possibility of participating in a celebrity match of his own.

Owens named his favorite actor, Matthew McConaughey, as his desired celebrity opponent. “KO” said he saw McConaughey backstage at a WWE event once, and got the feeling that he’s the kind of guy that would want to step into the squared circle and do things the right way.

“I did interviews before WrestleMania and people were asking me ‘if you could pick a celebrity to have a match with, like Sami’s doing this weekend, who would it be?’ He’s my favorite actor, which happens to be a coincidence but a few years ago Matthew McConaughey came to a show and he was backstage.

“I didn’t get to meet him because there was a lineup of people waiting to talk to him so I didn’t get to see him. I remember not long after that he talked about how he’d love to do something in WWE. I don’t know him, I don’t know him at all but to me he seems like the kind of guy who would be coming in to do it right and have a blast. People like that to me are welcome in our industry any time.”

While Owens would love to wrestle a celebrity, he certainly had the experience of a lifetime in his own WrestleMania match this year, welcoming WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin back to the ring for the first time in over 19 years.

Owens and Austin battled it out in a No Holds Barred match to close out Night One. However, when it was all said and done, “The Texas Rattlesnake” left Texas victorious with a stunner.