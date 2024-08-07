Killing Gawker Movie in the Works from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

A new film based on the legal case of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Bollea(AKA Hulk Hogan) vs. Gawker is officially in active development. Artists Equity, Ben Affleck’s and Matt Damon’s production company, will produce the movie, which is currently titled Killing Gawker.

“Hulkamania” will be running wild on the big screen, but not what fans have anticipated. The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit reported in 2019 that a biopic on the rise of Hogan’s fame in wrestling was in the works. Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth is expected to play the WWE Hall of Famer, with Academy Award-nominated director Todd Philips also attached to the development. However, in a recent interview with Screenrant on May 15, Hemsworth shared that nothing is official yet.

Although the biopic is in limbo, the film based on Hogan’s legal drama is starting to take shape. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson revealed on August 2 that Killing Gawker was being developed and could have Affleck playing the role of Hogan. In addition, it’s reported that the project may launch in January 2025.

Variety’s Katcy Stephan confirmed on August 5 that the film was being developed and added that Gus Van Sant is set to direct it. Van Sant has famously worked with Affleck and Damon as a director on the Academy Award-nominated movie Good Will Hunting.

Stephan reported that no casting has been made yet but acknowledged that there is an ongoing rumor that Affleck will play the WWE Hall of Famer.

What is Bollea vs. Gawker?

The infamous legal battle came after the wrestling legend filed a lawsuit in 2012 and took the media company to trial in 2016 regarding publishing portions of a sex tape involving Hogan and his former friend Bubba The Love Sponge’s wife at the time. It was alleged that Sponge filmed the intimate moment, which Hogan claimed he didn’t know about and didn’t consent to. The incident occurred in 2006, but Gawker obtained footage of Hogan having sex and published an article about it on October 12, 2012.

On March 18, 2016, the jury ruled in favor of Hogan for $140 million, believing that Gawker violated the WWE legend’s privacy and caused emotional distress. The media company would face issues, including bankruptcy, and was sold for $135 million to Univision. Gawker and Hogan would settle for more than $31 million, and the website would eventually shut down completely.

We’ll be covering the Killing Gawker project and will provide an update when additional information becomes available.