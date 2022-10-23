Kofi Kingston Has “No Idea” Why He Never Got a Rematch Against Brock Lesnar

Kofi Kingston captured the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 by defeating Daniel Bryan.
He wrestled 75 matches as the champion and had long rivalries with Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Dolph Ziggler during his reign.
WWE SmackDown debuted on Fox on October 4th, 2019. The main event for the show was Kofi defending his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar.
Most fans expected Brock to win but The Beast absolutely dominated and squashed Kofi to win the title.
Kofi Kingston on why He Never Got a Rematch Against Brock Lesnar
The former WWE Champion spoke with Steve Fall on NBC Ten Count recently and was asked why he never received a rematch after the shocking defeat.
Kofi admitted that he has no idea why he didn’t get a rematch for the title but claimed that it is not something he dwells on nowadays.
Kofi spoke about his rivalries during his title reign and noted how it was cool to tie everything together by revisiting his rivalry with The Viper Randy Orton.
