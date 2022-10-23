Kofi Kingston Has “No Idea” Why He Never Got a Rematch Against Brock Lesnar

Kofi Kingston captured the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 by defeating Daniel Bryan.

He wrestled 75 matches as the champion and had long rivalries with Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Dolph Ziggler during his reign.

WWE SmackDown debuted on Fox on October 4th, 2019. The main event for the show was Kofi defending his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar.

Most fans expected Brock to win but The Beast absolutely dominated and squashed Kofi to win the title.

Kofi Kingston on why He Never Got a Rematch Against Brock Lesnar

The former WWE Champion spoke with Steve Fall on NBC Ten Count recently and was asked why he never received a rematch after the shocking defeat.

Kofi admitted that he has no idea why he didn’t get a rematch for the title but claimed that it is not something he dwells on nowadays.

I have no idea. I don’t really dwell on the why, there is a lot of things in the industry that you look at sometimes and you’re like ‘whoa, why did that happen?’. And you just move on and the wheel keeps on turning. Again, for me to like dwell on what happened in that match with Brock Lesnar, it doesn’t serve me any purpose, right? It’s not going to make me better, it’s not going to change what happened, it’s not really going to do anything besides make me feel bad. So, I’m not going to let it do that. I have a lot more career left to handle. I think that it is a scenario where like, again this is such a unique opportunity to be on this roster. As far as my run being WWE Champion, I got to go six months almost to the day. So that is a very long reign. I think if you look back at how many of the past or current champions have had a reign of six months or more it’s Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns and myself.

Kofi spoke about his rivalries during his title reign and noted how it was cool to tie everything together by revisiting his rivalry with The Viper Randy Orton.

AJ Styles at the beginning, and then Randy Orton kind of like tying everything together. Being that I was in for a push in 2009 and I was out in a rivalry with Randy Orton, and then it didn’t work out. So to be able to kind of like button that up was great. So I enjoyed my title reign. I enjoyed every single moment of it because I know how rare it is to be in that championship role.

