Kofi Kingston Names His WarGames ‘Dream Team’ for WWE Survivor Series

This year’s WWE Survivor Series premium live event will feature a special WarGames theme, with men’s and women’s double-cage matches set to headline the event. This is a departure from recent years, which saw a contrived ‘brand supremacy’ format involving the Superstars from Raw, SmackDown and NXT competing.

Triple H recently commented on the changes coming to Survivor Series:

“The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that,” he said in a press release. “This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component of Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve.”

Kofi Kingston’s WarGames Dream Team

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston and named his ideal partners in a hypothetical WarGames match. Unsurprisingly, his New Day teammates (Big E & Xavier Woods) were included.

We have actually teamed up with Braun Strowman a couple of times and he is just amazing to be in the ring with. I find him to be such a character. He lives such a crazy life. He lives in the woods, hunts boars, and so many awesome stories. So even sometimes when we are like, Woods will be in there wrestling and we are on the apron, I’m just like man this dude is huge. He’s a force to be reckoned with. I would put Braun on my team. Shoot, I’ll put Bray on my team too. I don’t know if he’s looking for a team but I’ll put Bray on there. I don’t know if Orton is coming back, but I’ll put Randy on my team. The Viper and the experience factor. You mentioned Carmelo (Hayes), I’d put him and Trick Williams on my team because I think they have got a lot of potential. I’m excited to see what they bring to the table when they get to the, well I guess Carmelo is on the main roster, he’s been on Main Event a few times now.

WWE Survivor Series takes place Saturday, November 26th from Boston’s TD Garden.

