Kofi Kingston Names His WarGames ‘Dream Team’ for WWE Survivor Series

This year’s WWE Survivor Series premium live event will feature a special WarGames theme, with men’s and women’s double-cage matches set to headline the event. This is a departure from recent years, which saw a contrived ‘brand supremacy’ format involving the Superstars from Raw, SmackDown and NXT competing.
Triple H recently commented on the changes coming to Survivor Series:
“The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that,” he said in a press release. “This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component of Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve.”
Kofi Kingston’s WarGames Dream Team
Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston and named his ideal partners in a hypothetical WarGames match. Unsurprisingly, his New Day teammates (Big E & Xavier Woods) were included.
WWE Survivor Series takes place Saturday, November 26th from Boston’s TD Garden.
