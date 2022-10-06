Konosuke Takeshita Expected Back In AEW Very Soon

A fan-favorite is expected to be returning to AEW very soon.

Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita, who had been building up his reputation at DDT-Pro, began regularly competing for AEW earlier this year and quickly won over the hearts of the AEW Universe with his in-ring performances. The 27-year old had marquee matchups against Adam Page, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and nearly won the ROH championship from Claudio Castagnoli at their encounter at Battle of the Belts III.

While Takeshita came up short in all of the aforementioned matchups his stock grew heavily within the company. He picked up a series of wins on their weekly Youtube shows (Dark: Elevation, Dark), as well as a victory over Ryan Nemeth on an edition of their TNT program, Rampage. Takeshita’s run with the company ended over the summer as he had to return to Japan.

A New Report Says Takeshita Will Be Back In AEW In Two Weeks

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, AEW is hoping to have Takeshita return in the next couple of weeks. While this is exciting Meltzer does note that there don’t seem to be any plans for Takeshita at the moment, but that could obviously change very quickly due to the nature of booking these shows.

The return couldn’t come at a better time for AEW, who have a number of top stars currently on the sideline either due to injury, suspension, or a mixture of both. This includes CM Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Malakai Black, and now…Andrade El Idolo.

Are you excited to see Takeshita back in AEW?