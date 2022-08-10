Kota Ibushi Eying Potential AEW Run Soon

New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) star Kota Ibushi is looking for a potential run with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Ibushi recently took to Twitter to respond to a fan asking him about potentially showing up in AEW. The Japanese star responded by saying, “At least once.” In another tweet on the subject, Ibushi said he’d like to show up to AEW more than once, and believes Golden Lover teammate Kenny Omega can make it happen.

“I’m going because there are kind of a lot of AEW expectations, maybe three times. I can’t promise that the card will be set up correctly, but Lovers can.”

At the moment, Ibushi is nursing an injured shoulder that has kept him sidelined as of late. In addition to his injury, Ibushi is also dealing with some pretty heated issues with NJPW at the moment.

Ibushi has called out NJPW executives as “cheaters-gun and sexually harassing bosses.” He also claims that NJPW executive Yusuke Kikuchi tried to get him to return from his shoulder injury earlier than he felt comfortable doing.

He suffered the injury at the G1 Climax Final last August. Ibushi was also allegedly reprimanded by Kikuchi for appearing at a Just Tap Out event. Kikuchi allegedly threatened to release Ibushi over the ordeal.

(via NJPW)

Ibushi has stated that he wants a release from his contract with NJPW, indicating he doesn’t believe he can to back after the comments he’s made. While he wasn’t released from his contract, NJPW did announce financial penalties on Ibushi for his comments.

With everything going on between Ibushi and NJPW, it’s no surprise that he wants out of the promotion.