Kota Ibushi’s Shoulder Injury Is Getting Worse

Kota Ibushi is struggling with the rehabilitation of his shoulder injury and may be a long way from returning.

Ibushi & NJPW

Ibushi has been out of action since the G1 Climax Finals in the Fall of 2022. In his match against Kazuchika Okada, he suffered a shoulder injury. Kota was announced for the New Japan Cup, but was pulled from the tour.

In May, Kota took to social media to speak out about his frustrations with NJPW management. This led to NJPW holding a press conference addressing the comments and announcing punishments dealt to Kota and others involved.

Though it is unknown when Ibushi will make his in-ring return, he did take to social media (translations via @thfeelite) to address his current injury.

When speaking about his shoulder injury, Kota said, “Sadly, my shoulder [injury] is getting worse. I have done my rehab according to the instructions and guidance [of my doctors and trainers] too. I’m not risking anything this time.

Physically, it’s been 8 months and I still can’t do a single push-up, so. I’m making a calm decision. I’ll say it again and again, but I’m not giving up.”

Ibushi shared that his shoulder won’t move at all, and he “probably overdid it for many years.” Unfortunately, Kota also stated that he was doing better in December than he is now.

“If I wrestled now, [my shoulder] would dislocate in less than a minute. I’m sorry that it’s gotten worse and made daily life difficult, instead of having rested again for a little under a year. I will do everything I can to take care of my mother,” he added.

Kota Speaks On NJPW

Kota also made sure to once again express his issues with NJPW and the promotion’s handling of him. He says that the company announced that he would return on March 1 knowing it would be “impossible” for him to return so soon, labeling the move as a “scam.”

He also added that he never spoke to President Takami Ohbari. He also said that he thought it was “shady” of NJPW to upload photos of him while things are bad between them.

You can view the entire translated thread of Ibushi’s posts by clicking here.