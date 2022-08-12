Kurt Angle Not Convinced That Vince McMahon Has Retired From WWE: “You Know Vince”

The pro-wrestling industry is still reeling from the news of Vince McMahon‘s WWE retirement, a decision that many have yet to fully buy-into as 100% truth.

One of those deniers is WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who told Renee Dupree on his Cafe de Rene podcast that he still believes the 76-year old McMahon is pulling the strings behind-the scenes.

“I personally don’t think he’s fully retired. You know Vince, he’s gonna be behind-the-scenes [laughs]. Vince is not letting go of that company, he will not let it go until his hands are dead cold and they pry it out of his cold, dead hands. He’s not letting go of that company until he dies. And that’s just it.”

The Olympic Hero has a right to believe that as McMahon’s grip on the industry has been felt since the 1980s and will continue to be felt long after he is gone. Angle adds that the placement of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in key positions is further proof that he is continuing to run the show.

“I’m not trying to cause any problems for WWE or for Vince McMahon, because I love Vince to death. But there is no way he is going to let it go. He already set up, you know, Stephanie [McMahon] being in charge and Triple H being in charge of talent relations. He’s got everybody in the right positions so that he could continue to run the show.”

Angle has bee one of the many former WWE superstars who have defended McMahon as allegations and hush money evidence continues to surface against the former chairman.

(Quotes via Wrestling Inc.)