LA Knight Done With NXT, Considered WWE Main Roster Talent

LA Knight has finished with the WWE NXT brand. Fightful Select reported today there are no plans moving forward for Knight in NXT and he is considered to be part of the main roster after just making a few recent SmackDown dark match appearances.

His last NXT match came when he dropped a loss to Gunther at Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 38 Weeknd earlier this month. Gunther has also been called up to SmackDown.

It’s just a matter of time before Knight will be coming to the main roster with his new Knight Model Management stable.

On April 15th at SmackDown, Knight served as the manager to former RETRIBUTION member Mace in a dark match. Knight cut a promo about launching his Knight Model Management with the former Mace, now known as Face. Knight stated that he’s starting the model management group after saving up all of his money. Knight was wearing a suit while Face also had a new look and beat Erik of The Viking Raiders, thanks to a distraction by Knight.

Last week at SmackDown, Mansoor was with Knight and Face for a dark match. However, this time, Knight called him Mace The Face, and then cut another promo to hype up his stable.