“You Are Looking At Him” – LA Knight Claims To Be The Only Megastar In WWE

LA Knight has left Maximum Male Models behind and is focused on becoming the top guy in WWE.

He defeated Mansoor in a singles match last night on SmackDown. It was LA Knight’s debut match on the main roster, as he had been serving as a manager for the Maximum Male Models group. His storyline sister, Maxxine Dupri, is the new manager of the group featuring Mansoor and Mace.

After his victory, LA Knight immediately turned heel and insulted the crowd after the match. He claimed that SmackDown is his game now and warned the locker room to close the promo.

LA Knight Claims To Be The Only “Megastar” In WWE

Following his successful in-ring debut on the main roster, LA Knight was interviewed on The SmackDown LowDown. Megan Morant tried to ask LA about his former protege Mansoor but Knight cut her off. LA said that Maximum Male Models were getting flushed down the toilet at the moment and claimed to be the only megastar walking around in WWE.

We want to talk about Maximum Male Models? Mace and Mansoor, right? Wrong. Because where are they? They are getting flushed down the toilet right about now. Why is that? It is because Mace and Mansoor, both of them, dropped on their head for their troubles. And what does that mean? Now moving forward, now I’m going only where I can go and that is to the top. Why is that? Because there is one, and only one, megastar walking around WWE and you are looking at him. Why is that? Because whose game is it? It’s LA Knight’s game. YEAH.

