Lady Frost Currently Dealing With ‘Stalker’ Situation

IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Lady Frost is currently dealing with a scary “stalker” situation.

Frost took to Twitter to warn fans not to send any money to any pages claiming to be Lady Frost. She has lost her Instagram account yet again and is working on getting re-verified across social media.

DO NOT SEND MONEY TO ANY LADY FROST PAGES. Please.

Still dealing with a stalker. My IG is gone, again. Working on getting @verified everywhere.

My husband will provide updates if my pages are all gone. ?? — ICE COLD KILLER (@RealLadyFrost) May 3, 2022

The situation really seems to be taking a toll on Frost mentally, as she also shared the following.

“Really being tested today. I’ve already lifted and had a giant cupcake. Meditation seems impossible. But I’m almost at the 30 day mark since I gave up drinking and this loser isn’t f*cking that up for me.”

Really being tested today. I’ve already lifted and had a giant cupcake. Meditation seems impossible. But I’m almost at the 30 day mark since I gave up drinking and this loser isn’t fxcking that up for me. ????? pic.twitter.com/ZzgvKeg72j — ICE COLD KILLER (@RealLadyFrost) May 3, 2022

Frost joined IMPACT Wrestling back in July of 2021. Since, she has established herself as a top contender in the Knockouts division. Frost has had a few opportunities at the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Title, but has been unsuccessful thus far.

Hopefully Frost can put this stalker situation behind her soon, as the issue seems to be one spreading more and more throughout the professional wrestling community – mainly against women. Other notable names in professional wrestling such as Paige, Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, and more have had to deal with similar situations.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.