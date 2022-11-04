Lance Anoa’I Gives His Pick for The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns

Will The Rock return to the ring to face his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

That is the question everyone has been asking, and there’s no shortage of fans hoping to see it happen.

Both men have teased a match in the past, and the Los Angeles setting for WrestleMania would certainly make sense given the Brahma Bull’s success in Hollywood.

Acknowledge Him

Both The Rock and Reigns are part of the legendary Anoa’I wrestling family, with relations including Yokozuna, Umaga, Rikishi, The Usos and many more.

In 2018, Lance Anoa’I made his debut for Major League Wrestling, where he competes to this day, but has his prediction for the dream match as he told Sportskeeda.

“I would pick Roman. I feel that he has the youth, the strength, and the time to dedicate to fans of the wrestling federation.” Lance Anoa’I.

While Lance hasn’t made his name in WWE like his relations, he did appear on Raw in 2019 as part of Reigns’ feud at the time with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Whatever it Takes

WWE has not publicly confirmed a Reigns Vs. Rock match, though the Brahma Bull’s Hollywood schedule is noticeably free for the first quarter of 2023.

Speaking about the match, Lance is confident WWE will do all it can to make the bout happen.

“That rumor or that dream match or whatever you want to call it has been in the ears of everybody for a long time. Whether it will come to [fruition] or not, who knows but knowing WWE, they’ll probably do whatever it takes to make it happen.”

While WWE no doubt wants the match, The Rock may be hesitant, as an injury suffered at WrestleMania 29 forced the filming of Hercules to be delayed, costing a lot of money.