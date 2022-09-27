Potential Spoiler on Future Opponent for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns could be in store for a phenomenal feud with AJ Styles for the Tribal Chief’s Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Styles, a two-time former WWE Champion, last held world title gold in 2018, losing the championship to Daniel Bryan (now AEW‘s Bryan Danielson.)

Reigns has dominated as Universal Champion since August 2020, and unified the title with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38.

At recent WWE Live events, Reigns has been facing Styles in the main event of the evening.

Cageside Seats reports that there is belief that the two will soon be feuding on WWE programming.

WWE has used untelevised events to test possible feuds for Television.

Styles has been feuding with The Judgment Day in recent weeks but does not have a match at the upcoming Extreme Rules Premium Live Event

Get in Line

In AJ Styles could soon be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he’s not the only one who wants a shot at the Head of the Table.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next month.

It has also been reported that WWE is considering Reigns Vs. Karrion Kross at November’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Braun Strowman is also expected to face Roman Reigns in the near future.

After returning to WWE earlier this month, it was reported that Strowman will be the top face on the SmackDown brand, making a feud with Reigns likely.

Reigns Vs. Styles

Roman Reigns and AJ Styles last feuded in 2016, mere months after the latter’s WWE debut.

The babyface Reigns, then the WWE World Champion, defeated Styles at that month’s Payback, and later defeated him at Extreme Rules.