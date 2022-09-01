Latest on WWE’s Plans for Solo Sikoa on the Main Roster

Late last year, as part of the revamped NXT 2.0, Solo Sikoa debuted on WWE Television.

Despite being part of the legendary Anoi’i wrestling family, Solo, as his name suggests, has gone it alone in NXT 2.0

Sikoa has been absent in recent weeks, as he is recovering from a sprained PCL.

The Call-Up

Solo Sikoa has impressed fans during his run in WWE NXT 2.0, but it may be about to come to an end.

According to PW Insider, the plan isn’t just for Sikoa to be called up to the main roster, but for it to happen as soon as possible, maybe even this month.

This report is hardly surprising, as it has been previously reported that WWE planned on fast-tracking Sikoa to the main roster.

PW Insider also confirmed reports that Sikoa will be on SmackDown if the current plans don’t change, the same brand as his brothers Undisputed WWE Tag Champions The Usos and his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The recovery window for his sprained PCL would line up with a debut on the main roster at some point this month.

Sikoa celebrated one year of being with WWE earlier this week.

Been in @WWE a year now.Time flies.What a blessing. To many more years to come.



I'm just getting started. pic.twitter.com/dknqhwFwNX — Solo (@WWESoloSikoa) August 30, 2022

Another Call-Up

Solo Sikoa could be just days away from his debut on the main roster, but he’s not the only call-up being considered.

It’s been reported that WWE has considered Indi Hartwell for a call-up, presumably as part of Monday Night Raw.

Hartwell’s on-screen husband Dexter Lumis has been appearing on Raw since being rehired by Triple H last month.

Lumis and Hartwell recently reunited on the August 23, 2022, episode of NXT 2.0.