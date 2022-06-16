Law Firm Investigating WWE Directors And Officers Amid Allegations

It didn’t take long for a law firm to have its own investigation of WWE.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the board of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc is investigating an alleged $3 million pact made by Vince McMahon to a former employee. Vince allegedly had an affair with the ex-employee and paid her to keep quiet.

The report also noted that McMahon allegedly passed the former WWE worker onto Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis “like a toy.” The woman was said to have initially made a salary of $100,000 but it was supposedly bumped up to $200,000 after having sexual relations with McMahon.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Opens Investigation

In a press release sent to Business Wire, Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP announced an investigation into WWE directors and officers for breach of fiduciary duties.

"NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ("WWE") (NYSE: WWE) breached their fiduciary duties to WWE and its shareholders.

“Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of WWE’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage WWE in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to WWE, and whether WWE and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

Time will tell what exactly is going to be the fallout of this. There are some who feel Vince McMahon is bulletproof, while others believe this is a real threat to his power in WWE.

There is a strong universal belief, however, that John Laurinaitis’ job could be in jeopardy.