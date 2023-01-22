Legendary Belt Maker Dave Millican Names Best-Looking Title He’s Created

Dave Millican is the genius behind several wrestling titles, but the legendary belt-maker has his favorite.

Millican is the man behind titles that have appeared in WWE, AAA, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and many other promotions.

His work has also seen Millican create championship titles for the world of professional boxing and MMA.

Favorite

With so many promotions and championships to his name, it must be hard for Millican to pick a stand-out title.

On Talk is Jericho though, the belt maker chose the AEW World Championship as his favorite in wrestling today.

“My favorite — in terms of making a statement, of making an impact — is the AEW title. I legitimately believe that the AEW title is the best-looking belt on television.

“The AEW title is the best-looking belt on television.” Dave Millican.

“To me, that one stands out, and it’s not just the convenient answer, or the politically correct answer because I would tell you the truth. I’ve made a lot of belts I don’t care for because that’s just what somebody paid me to do. But I think that one stands out.“

The AEW World Champion was first seen in 2019 when Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart revealed the title at All Out that year.

The title is currently held by MJF, who is in his first reign with the title after defeating Jon Moxley at Full Gear 2022.

MJF’s reign has seen the first edited version of the AEW World Championship, as the Devil has introduced a Burberry strap to replace the standard black leather design.

h/t – Wrestling Inc