Canadian Wrestling Legend Leo Burke Passes Away At 76

Leo Burke, a Stampede Wrestling staple, has passed away. Burke, real name Léonce Cormie, who also wrestled under the name Tommy Martin was 76. Details behind his passing are currently unknown.

Burke was born in New Brunswick, Canada and competed under the NWA affiliate up north known as Central States Wrestling, teaming with his brother Romeo before later joining up with Stu Hart’s Stampede promotion in Calgary. While there, he won the promotion’s Tag Team Titles and also became a notable singles wrestler, winning Stampede’s North American Championship on several occassions. While there, he caught the eye of a young Bret Hart who in his Hitman autobiography, said he resembled late actor Burt Reynolds.

- Advertisement -

RELATED: WWE’s Natalya Reportedly Working on Hart Family Movie

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer was the first to report the news, also adding further context to Burke’s legacy left in the squared circle.

“Very sad to report the death of Leo Burke/Tommy Martin of the famous Cormier family of New Brunswick at the age of 76. He was a major star in Eastern Canada and an eight-time North American champion with Stampede Wrestling. Very well respected in the ring. Bret Hart considered him one of the best.”

Very sad to report the death of Leo Burke/Tommy Martin of the famous Cormier family of New Brunswick at the age of 76. He was a major star in Eastern Canada and an eight-time North American champion with Stampede Wrestling. Very well respected in the ring. Bret Hart considered… — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 24, 2024

Wrestling trainer and veteran Rip Rogers also took time to pay tribute to Burke, noting of his star power in Canada.

“Just heard my friend Leo Burke passed away.. he was a legend in the Maritimes .. I wrestled him in Calgary for Stu Hart and all over the Maritimes in summers of 88, 90, 97 ., Pr in 89,.. his brothers Rudy Kay , Bobby Kay , and the Beast proceeded him in death ..”

- Advertisement -

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry also credits learning a lot from Leo Burke as he began honing his skills as a wrestler.

We at SEScoops would like to extend our prayers, thoughts and condolences to Leo Burke, his friends and family at this time.

RELATED: Bret Hart Shares Touching Tribute To Owen Hart On His Birthday