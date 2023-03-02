Brock Lesnar Nixed Idea for Huge WrestleMania 39 Match – Vince McMahon Involved?

Brock Lesnar will face Omos at WrestleMania 39 next month, but this isn’t the match WWE originally had in mind.

Last week, Omos laid out the challenge to the Beast Incarnate, who most recently competed against Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber.

On this week’s Raw, Lesnar accepted the challenge and laid out MVP, Omos’ manager, in a message to the Nigerian giant.

Nixed Match

Fans have been surprised by WWE’s decision to go ahead with this match, which was not even being hinted at just a few weeks ago.

Prior to WWE Elimination Chamber, Bray Wyatt stated that he would face the winner of Lesnar Vs. Lashley at WrestleMania 39.

Fightful Select has learned that a match between Lesnar and Wyatt was pitched for the April two-night event, but Brock turned the idea down.

No specific details were given as to why the former Universal Champion refused the match with Wyatt.

It was confirmed to Fightful that Brock Lesnar personally approved the Omos match.

Other Options

In December 2022, it was reported that GUNTHER was being lined-up as Lesnar’s WrestleMania 39 opponent, and the two did have an altercation in the Men’s Rumble match.

Fightful adds that while GUNTHER was also pitched for Lesnar, this match was nixed and that the match had already been scrapped when news in December came out.

At the time that the GUNTHER-Lesnar match was a possibility, there was no mention whatsoever of the Intercontinental Championship being a factor in the match.

Bobby Lashley was also pitched as an opponent for Lesnar at WrestleMania, though the All Mighty will seemingly be facing Wyatt instead.

Vince McMahon

In a tweet, Wrestle Votes implied that Vince McMahon personally had a hand in making the Lesnar-Omos match a reality.

I’m told the highly anticipated, very compelling (??) Brock Lesnar vs Omos WrestleMania matchup was the idea of one specific, powerful person who pushed it through. pic.twitter.com/VpcdEFsLzJ — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 1, 2023

Fightful hasn’t confirmed that internally, but sources close to Lesnar had indicated that “could be true.”

While sources in WWE have stated that McMahon has no official capacity with the creative department, one anonymous talent has stated that they believe the Executive Chairman has more of an influence on creative than publicly believed.