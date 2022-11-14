Logan Paul on His Match Against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel: “I’ll be Doing This for a Long Time”

Logan Paul wrestled just the third match of his career in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel last weekend.

The 27-year-old battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to close the premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The Usos interfered in the match, which resulted in Logan’s brother, popular YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul, to rush the ring.

Jake sent Jimmy and Jey to the outside as Solo Sikoa made his way down the entrance ramp. Logan hit Solo with a dive over the top rope but got caught with a Superman Punch when he got back into the ring. The Tribal Chief finished the challenger off with a Spear to retain the title. After the match, Logan took to social media to announce that he suffered a major injury at Crown Jewel.

Logan Paul Reacts to his Match at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE released behind-the-scenes footage of Logan Paul’s journey to Crown Jewel. Before the match, he claimed that he had no nerves and that performing is what he does best. He noted that he discovered wrestling at 27, but feels comfortable in the ring and claimed that he will be doing it for a long time.

“No nerves, to be honest,” said Logan Paul. “Like when you prepare as much as I do for events of this magnitude, there’s nothing left to do but to go show up and perform. And honestly, like, this is what I do best. This is what I do best in the world. I discovered it at 27, but I feel so comfortable in the ring. I’ll be doing this for a long time.”

.@LoganPaul gives an exclusive behind the scenes look of an incredible night at #WWECrownJewel. pic.twitter.com/OzREBtLvEl — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2022

H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling