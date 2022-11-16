Logan Paul Texted Triple H About Wrestling John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39

Logan Paul earned plenty of praise from fans and wrestlers following his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

Paul was not victorious, but his performance stood out, and even John Cena took notice as he shared a photo of Paul on his Instagram account with no caption. Paul noticed that and responded with the eyes emoji on Twitter of a tweet saying Cena was looking for a WrestleMania opponent.

Paul vs. Cena?

On the latest episode of his ImPAULsive podcast, Paul offered more insight into a potential showdown with Cena.

“Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That’d be crazy.” – Logan Paul

“That’s my dream. I’ve proven the model twice now. I’ve proven the model of; headstrong capable internet kid vs. a GOAT, a top-tier industry leader. Floyd (Mayweather). That worked. Generated $65-70 million dollars. Reigns. Crown Jewel became the number one most-viewed international pay-per-view event WWE has ever had. I’ve done it twice. The reason is, when I’m paired with a legend, a top-tier industry leader, the model works.”

After Crown Jewel, John Cena posted me on his Instagram and then I saw an article saying he’s looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with the eyes. Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, ‘Do you want to break the internet again?’ That’s a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That’d be crazy.”

Paul stated that when he is put up against legends, he delivers, whether that’s Floyd Mayweather or Reigns, and brings in money.

During his bout at Crown Jewel, he suffered a knee injury, although he clarified on the podcast that it could have been worse and planned to give an update on his condition soon.

