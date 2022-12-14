“I Love Vince McMahon” – Ric Flair Weighs in on Ex-CEO’s Possible Return to WWE

Vince McMahon has plans to make his shocking return to WWE, and Ric Flair isn’t against the idea.

McMahon retired from all roles with the company in July of this year, due to the allegations of misconduct with female employees, and the millions paid in hush money.

In his absence, Stephanie McMahon has been appointed Chairwoman of WWE and serves as co-CEO with Nick Khan.

Ric Flair

This week, it was reported that McMahon is seeking a comeback to the promotion and regrets retiring in July.

McMahon believes that he was given bad advice to retire at the time and that the allegations against him would have “blown over” had he stayed in his role as CEO and Chairman.

Speaking on his To Be the Man podcast, Ric Flair was asked by co-host Conrad Thompson for his thoughts on a possible McMahon return.

“You’re not going to get a negative word out of me. I love Vince McMahon. And I think that he should. He is entitled to whatever he wants. I’m telling you, shame on the people that don’t think so. He built it. Nobody else built it. Nobody helped him. He fought every war.” Ric Flair.

It remains unclear how exactly McMahon will plan to return to WWE or when he plans on being in the board room once more.

Not Welcome

Flair may have nothing but good things to say about McMahon, but this attitude isn’t shared by those in the company.

It has been reported that the consensus in WWE is that it’d be extremely bad for McMahon to return, with one source saying he’d be “selfish” to do so.

In the months since McMahon’s retirement, it has been reported that backstage morale has improved significantly among both on-screen talent and staff under the new regime.