Lucha Libre Ice Cream & Churros Opens in Winston-Salem, NC

Noth Carolina wrestling fans with a sweet tooth are in for a treat thanks to a new store now open in Winston-Salem.

Lucha Libre Ice Cream & Churros is the place to be and the creation of Martin Ortega, who works with his sister Carolina and his three sons, Christopher, Anthony, and Jhoan.

The store, which is the company’s second location, opened this past Sunday at 2021 Griffith Road, not far from Hanes Mall Boulevard and is based on Ortega’s Mexican culture.

Lucha Libre boasts 20 flavors of ice cream, starting at $6.49 for a small cup and $6.99 for a large.

In addition to ice cream and churros, Lucha Libre also sells paletas, milkshakes, fruit treats, coffee drinks, and mangonadas (a frozen mango dessert).

“My brother, going back to his teen years, always loved lucha libre, and he used to work as a promoter for lucha libre back in Mexico.” Carolina Ortega, sister of Lucha Libre Ice Cream and Churros owner Martin Ortega (via JournalNow)

One top seller at Lucha Libre is the ‘Nutella the Giant’ SmackDown: a Nutella milkshake with churros stuck in it named after WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

Ortega, a native of Loma Bonita in Oaxaca, Mexico, previously ran a Hispanic grocery store and restaurant called Barrio Latino.