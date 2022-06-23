Madcap Moss Believes Brock Lesnar Is Underrated

WWE star Madcap Moss believes that former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is underrated in what he does.

Moss was recently interviewed on “The Power Trip After Party” and spoke about Brock Lesnar. The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner had nothing but good things to say about “The Beast.”

In fact, in Moss’ view, Lesnar doesn’t get enough credit for what he’s done inside the ring. Even keeping in mind some already consider him to be an all-time great.

“To me, as good as he is considered, which I think a lot of people consider him to be an all-time great in the WWE, I still think he’s underrated,” Moss said. “I think he’s absolutely been one of the best WWE superstars of the past couple of decades in so many different ways.”

Madcap Moss even suggested he’d like to share the ring with Lesnar one day if the opportunity ever presented itself.

“We haven’t crossed paths in the ring yet, although that is something that I would love to do someday and I hope I get the chance to do,” Moss said.

Lesnar recently made his return to WWE TV on last week’s Smackdown Live. After Roman Reigns‘ successfully defended his Undisputed Championship against Riddle, Lesnar hit the ring to make his WWE return.

He teased shaking Reigns’ hand, but instead hit him with an F5. Now, Reigns and Lesnar are booked to go one-on-one for the WWE Undisputed Title at SummerSlam later next month.

Lesnar’s return was his first appearance on WWE TV since WrestleMania 38. There, he dropped his WWE Championship to Reigns, who also had his Universal Title on the line in that match.

With the win, Reigns became the WWE Undisputed Champion, and has been running rampant alongside The Usos, also dual-brand champions, ever since.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.