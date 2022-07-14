Madcap Moss Wearing Suspenders Was Happy Corbin’s Call

During a recent discussion with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston, Madcap Moss talked about wearing suspenders when he was introduced to the WWE audience as a new character.

Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin

On the September 24, 2021 episode of SmackDown, Riddick Moss made his televised return from injury. He attacked Kevin Owens and aligned himself with Happy Corbin. The following week, his ring name was changed to Madcap Moss. Alongside Corbin, they feud with Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rick Boogs, and Drew McIntyre.

On the April 1, 2022 edition of SmackDown, Moss won the 2022 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. On the April 8 episode of SmackDown, Happy Corbin blamed Madcap Moss for his loss at Wrestlemania 38 against Drew McIntyre.

Corbin and Moss attacked each other and the alliance came to an end. Madcap turned face and defeated Corbin at Backlash, Hell In A Cell, and on the June 17 SmackDown. Madcap Moss competed in the men’s Money In The Bank match by snagging the last spot in the match.

Prior to their split, Corbin and Moss were two peas in a pod. Corbin and Moss both displayed outlandish fashion choices and unique outfits.

Madcap Moss Wins The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Wearing His Suspenders (Credit: WWE)

The Suspenders Were Corbin’s Idea

Madcap talked with Steve Fall about how the decision came about to wear his suspenders when he was teaming with Corbin.

Moss said, “It was his call. He had the signature fedoras. He wanted me to have my own signature thing, and he gave me a choice of a few different things.

I thought the suspenders have some function to them too. You know they hold the pants up, and I decided to double up with a belt still, a lot of people gave me grief for that. I just really did not want my pants coming down during any matches.

And you know, it was unique. So, I thought it was a unique, different, and also functional look, so that’s kinda how the suspenders came about. I am happy to say at this point that I have officially ditched the suspenders though.”

Since his split from Corbin, Moss has displayed a more serious persona with new entrance music and in-ring attire.

SummerSlam 2022

Madcap’s former associate Happy Corbin is scheduled to face off with Pat McAffe at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

WWE has confirmed the following matches for SummerSlam:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar . This is a Last Man Standing match, and has been billed as their final confrontation.

. This is a Last Man Standing match, and has been billed as their final confrontation. US Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Theory